New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 200 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,990,000 after acquiring an additional 154,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $352.99 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

