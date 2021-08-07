New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

