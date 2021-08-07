New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.86.

TTWO opened at $158.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

