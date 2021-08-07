New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total value of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $377.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

