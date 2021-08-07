New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.87 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.