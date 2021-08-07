New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,200 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,980,000 after purchasing an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MSA Safety by 15.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of MSA opened at $160.60 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.42 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 0.90.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

