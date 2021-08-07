New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

NJR stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

