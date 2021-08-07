New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of New Gold worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NGD opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.