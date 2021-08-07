New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 441,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,696. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.62. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 over the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

