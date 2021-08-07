Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $198.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nevro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $55,290,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

