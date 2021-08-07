Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

