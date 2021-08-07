Neutron (NTRN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $194,845.67 and approximately $47.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

