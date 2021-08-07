Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $120.27.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after purchasing an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $102,648,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

