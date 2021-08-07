NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.64. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

