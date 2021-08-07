NEST Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.52 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $33.71 million and $15.52 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 43% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

