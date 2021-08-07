Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%.

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 14,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,403. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 7.09. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

NEPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

