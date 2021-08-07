NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

NGMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

