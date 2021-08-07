Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the first quarter worth $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNI opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 92.07 and a quick ratio of 92.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

In other Nelnet news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

