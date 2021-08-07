Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Lyft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,873,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,388 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Lyft by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,643,610 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $99,388,000 after purchasing an additional 261,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.