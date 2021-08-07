Needham & Company LLC Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $120.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total transaction of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,895,601.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $90,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

