NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NCR news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of NCR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.