Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 548,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.80. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

