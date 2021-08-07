Nautilus Biotechnology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 16,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 16,927% compared to the average daily volume of 94 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $7.48 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

