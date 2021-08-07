Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Natus Medical updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,936,054 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.