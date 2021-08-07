Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Natus Medical updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.
Natus Medical stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 87,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,332. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $889.78 million, a PE ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $29.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
About Natus Medical
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.