National CineMedia (NCMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $257.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.