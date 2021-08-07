National Bankshares Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$15.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

