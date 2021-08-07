National Bank Financial Reiterates Tender Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their tender rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.45.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.12. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1488477 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.