National Bank Financial Raises Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

YRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB restated an outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.20.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.05 and a 52 week high of C$8.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

