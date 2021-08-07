National Bank Financial Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.28.
In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
