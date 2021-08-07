National Bank Financial Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$58.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IGM Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$28.88 and a 12-month high of C$46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$44.28.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

