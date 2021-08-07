National Bank Financial Comments on Spin Master Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.73.

TOY stock opened at C$46.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$45.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

