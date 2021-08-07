Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MUR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.