Morgan Stanley Upgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Overweight

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $400.00 target price on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $312.68 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $316.81. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 32.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

