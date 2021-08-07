Morgan Stanley Upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Equal Weight

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $163.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $178.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total transaction of $182,297.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Etsy by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

