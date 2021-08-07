Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $190.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.63. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.41 and a 52 week high of $206.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $795,745.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,117.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $3,192,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,518 shares in the company, valued at $70,954,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

