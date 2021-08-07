Morgan Stanley Sells 661,466 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $29,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $4,946,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $39.43 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $33.84 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.8338 dividend. This is an increase from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

FMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.