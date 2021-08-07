Morgan Stanley Sells 41,080 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,080 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $28,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

LDP opened at $27.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

