Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

SHNWF stock opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.53. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.