Morgan Stanley Increases New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $75.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

NYSE NEWR opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,864,701 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $30,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

