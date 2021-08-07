Morgan Stanley Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $160.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

