Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Revolve Group worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,374,000 after buying an additional 94,245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 720.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,299,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,938 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 71.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,146 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV opened at $65.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,106.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,019,736 shares of company stock worth $119,415,755. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

