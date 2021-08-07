Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $623,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

