Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 344 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.