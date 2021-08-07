Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Acquires Shares of 17,953 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

