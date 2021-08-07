Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $6.56 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.56 million and $29,248.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00607107 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 294.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001921 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

