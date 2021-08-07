Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.24

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $58.31, with a volume of 1757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.