Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAB shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of MAB opened at GBX 275.80 ($3.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.34.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

