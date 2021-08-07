Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Cap Reaches $27.79 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $373.68 or 0.00862911 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and $173,023.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00123346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00158104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,210.14 or 0.99782460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.00802137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 74,362 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

