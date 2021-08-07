Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 787 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

