Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 3,542 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.02 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

