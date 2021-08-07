Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $250.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $191.72 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,581 shares of company stock valued at $121,096,529. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

